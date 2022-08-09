School holiday extended
The district administration has extended holiday for schools surrounding the golf course in Belagavi for Wednesday, after it was noticed that a leopard has been passing through the course.
A release from Deputy Director of Public Instruction said that the schools in the surrounding areas will get a holiday on Wednesday. Schools remained closed on Tuesday.
