School headmaster arrested for misbehaving with students

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 12, 2022 18:39 IST

Belur Police arrested Narendra, the headmaster of a high school at Sankenahalli on charges of misbehaving with girl students.

The incident came to light after one of the students informed her parents. The relatives of the student visited the school on Thursday and assaulted the accused. The police took him into custody. The police registered a case after taking the girl’s statement.

The accused is working for a private aided institute. The institute is said to have decided to suspend him.

