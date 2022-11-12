School headmaster arrested for misbehaving with students

ADVERTISEMENT

Belur Police arrested Narendra, the headmaster of a high school at Sankenahalli on charges of misbehaving with girl students.

The incident came to light after one of the students informed her parents. The relatives of the student visited the school on Thursday and assaulted the accused. The police took him into custody. The police registered a case after taking the girl’s statement.

The accused is working for a private aided institute. The institute is said to have decided to suspend him.