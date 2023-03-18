ADVERTISEMENT

School girl sexually assaulted, auto driver arrested

March 18, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old school girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by an autorickshaw driver while on her way home from school at Ramanagara town on Thursday.

The Ramanagara women’s station police have arrested the accused and booked a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The parents of the girl had appointed the auto driver to pick and drop the victim to the school. According to the police, the accused took the girl to a deserted place and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The parents have filed a complaint against the accussed.

