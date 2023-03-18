HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School girl sexually assaulted, auto driver arrested

March 18, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old school girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by an autorickshaw driver while on her way home from school at Ramanagara town on Thursday.

The Ramanagara women’s station police have arrested the accused and booked a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The parents of the girl had appointed the auto driver to pick and drop the victim to the school. According to the police, the accused took the girl to a deserted place and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The parents have filed a complaint against the accussed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.