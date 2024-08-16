ADVERTISEMENT

School Education minister Madhu Bangarappa donates study materials, furniture worth ₹ 10 lakh to govt school at Kubatur

Published - August 16, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa donated study materials, furniture, and other valuables worth ₹ 10 lakh to government higher primary school at Kubatur in Sorab Taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa donated study materials, furniture, and other valuables worth ₹ 10 lakh to the government higher primary school at Kubatur in Sorab Taluk on Friday.

He chose this school because his father, former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa studied there. The materials he donated include television, computers, chairs, and fans, among other things.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said he was expecting a good number of people to come forward to strengthen basic infrastructure facilities at their alma mater in the coming days. “I am hopeful of getting ₹ 1,000 crore to upgrade the government from old students and the public in the coming days,” he said.

The Minister’s family members and senior officers were present at the programme.

