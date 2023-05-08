ADVERTISEMENT

School conducted evening classes for SSLC, achieved 100% result

May 08, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to improve the SSLC results, the government high school in Pattan village of Kalaburagi district that commenced evening classes had achieved 100 percent results in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.

As many as 31 students including ten boys and twenty-one girl students, who appeared for the examination, passed.

The school teachers stayed back at school for nearly three hours after the school on turn basis, and concentrated not only on academics, but counseled students to fight exam stress and anxiety.

The girl students used to study at school premises till 8 p.m., while the boys stayed back at school with teacher.

