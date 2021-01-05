School closed after two teachers test positive

Education Department officials closed down the government high school in Kadoli village of Belagavi district after two of the 11 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The school would be reopened after it was properly sanitised.

Earlier, Arun Katamble, zilla panchayat vice-president, came to the school with a group of villagers and forced the principal to close down the school. He did not accept the argument that the infection would not spread as the teachers would be sent on leave. He said that he would write to the Chief Minister to declare that all the students would be promoted. Mahadev Naroti, a villager said that the government should close all classes except SSLC.