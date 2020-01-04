School boy killed as bus falls into gorge in Karnataka

One student was killed and twelve others were seriously injured after a school bus from Ananthpur district fell into a gorge near Gerusoppa Soolemarki Cross in Honnavar taluk of Uttar Kannada district on Friday late night.
According to police, students of Government School from Ananthpur district were on a trip to Jog, Murdeshwar and other places. There were 44 children, nine teachers and four cooking staff in the bus, police said.
The deceased student has been identified as T. Basha Fakruddin (14).
As many as twelve students and teachers who are injured are being treated at hospitals in Manipal and Udupi. The rest who suffered minor injuries are being treated at taluk goverment hospital in Honnavar.
Local taluk officials, police officers and staff immediately rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue operations. MLA Dinakar Shetty too visited the spot, sources said.
