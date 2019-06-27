School auto drivers go on strike

Belagavi residents suffered the crippling effects of a traffic jam on Thursday, after school autorickshaw drivers went on a strike in protest against the police enforcing the six-children per autorickshaw rule.

Parents of school-going children had to drive to schools twice — first in the morning to drop their wards off and again to pick them up in the afternoon. Both times, major roads and junctions were choked with private vehicles.

The entrance to the Military Cantonment that houses some prestigious schools and the college road that houses several educational institutions were blocked for hours. Traffic was blocked from the Globe Theatre Circle to the Rani Parvati Devi Circle for over three kilometres in the afternoon.

Autorickshaw unions have said that the strike will continue till July 1.

The strike followed action by the police against school autorickshaws following a minor accident in the city on Monday last when some children in an autorickshaw were injured. The police said that school autorickshaws were ferrying far more than the stipulated six-children rule and issued notices to some erring drivers.

The District Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners Association opposed this. MLA Anil Benake led a delegation of drivers to Police Commissioner B.S. Lokesh Kumar and asked the police not to proceed against drivers. Mr. Benake argued that drivers could not make ends meet by following the six-children rule. Mr. Kumar countered it saying that it was a limit set by the Supreme Court and the police had no other way but to follow it.

Later, he issued a press release saying that the association was falsely claiming that the police had allowed drivers to collect double the fees per child to follow the six-children rule. “No officer in the police has made, recommended or ratified a suggestion to this effect. We are only enforcing the rule in the safety of students,” he said.

Mehboob Makandar, Kannada activist, has urged the Police Commissioner and the district administration to rein in drivers by asking schools to make transport arrangements. The Deputy Commissioner and the Police Commissioner should convene a meeting of school managements and urge them to run more omni buses to ferry students.