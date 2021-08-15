School admissions: Sirsi, DK top the list

As many as 1.08 lakh students have been admitted in schools in Sirsi dist. and 3.12 lakh in Dakshina Kannada

With admission of 98.3% and 98.1% of the targeted 1.1 lakh and 3.18 lakh students, Sirsi and Dakshina Kannada education districts respectively ranked first and second in terms of admission of students to government and other schools so far this year.

According to the Students Achievement Tracking System, as of Thursday, as many as 1.08 lakh students have been admitted to class 1 and other classes in schools in Sirsi district while 3.12 lakh students have been admitted in Dakshina Kannada. Chitradurga comes third with admission of 2.51 lakh, which is 98.08% of the target of 2.56 lakh.

In all, 98.14 lakh children have been admitted in schools across the State and this was 93.01% of the target of 1.05 crore.

There are 29 districts whose achievement are between 92% and 97%. It includes Karwar education district that has reported 99,757 admissions (97.86%), followed by 1.85 lakh in Gadag (97.62%), 2.55 lakh in Yadgir (97.43%), 1.54 lakh in Udupi (97.19%), 5.20 lakh in Chikkodi (97.14%), 2.87 lakh in Koppal (97.12%) and 2.75 lakh in Haveri district (96.99%). The Bengaluru Urban North and Bengaluru Urban South districts are placed at 11th and 12th position with admission of 5.31 lakh (77.19%) and 8.22 lakh (76.09%).

Of the admission to government schools, Udupi district ranks top with admission of 59,123 students (103%), followed by Dakshina Kannada with 99,633 (101%), 97,112 in Mandya district (100%), 1.96 lakh in Koppal district (99.87%), and 1.74 lakh in Yadgiri district (99.52%). Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said this year there is marked increase in admission to government schools in the district and other parts of the State. In Dakshina Kannada, it is 7% more to number of students admitted in government schools last year. Among the reasons for this increase include the inability of parents to pay fees in the private schools, he said.

Prakash Anchan, convener of the association formed to save government schools, said a good number of students of over 300 private schools that were closed, were admitted in government schools. “People also have faith in the quality of education in government schools,” Mr. Anchan said.