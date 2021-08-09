Scholarships fixed for children of farmers

To be credited to their bank accounts

The State government has fixed scholarship amounts for farmers’ children studying various courses during 2021-22 academic year.

According to the Government Order, the yearly scholarship amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of children through direct benefit transfer (DBT) who have completed class X and are pursuing courses in educational institutions or universities.

Many courses

Boys studying PUC or ITI courses will be eligible for ₹2,500, while girls will get ₹3,000. Scholarship amount of ₹5,000 will be given to boys pursuing BA, BSc., BCom, MBBS, BE, and other professional courses, while it will be ₹5,500 for girls. Boys pursuing law, paramedical, nursing, and other vocational courses will be eligible for ₹7,500, while girls will get ₹8,000. The scholarship would be ₹10,000 and ₹11,000 respectively for boys and girls studying MBBS, BE, BTech, and PG courses, the order stated.

At his first Cabinet meeting, soon after being sworn in as the Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai had announced the scholarship scheme to farmers’ children and announced outlay of ₹1,000 crore in 2021-22.

The order said that farmers’ children who have already availed of other merit scholarships will not be eligible for the State government scheme.

The scholarships will be given for one course. For example, if students get a scholarship for a PG course in a particular subject, they would not be eligible for it again if they join another PG course, the order said.