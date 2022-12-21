Scholarships distributed to students

December 21, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway Women’s Welfare organization, Mysuru division, distributed scholarship to the meritorious wards of railway employees besides felicitating sportspersons who represented the country in national and international touraments, here on Wednesday.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru and Puja Agarwal, president of the South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, presented the scholarship to those who secured 90% and above marks in SSLC and 85% and above in PUC-II during the academic year 2021-22.

In addition, 2 international basketball players - Bhandavya, captain of the national basketball team and Navaneeta, member of the national basketball team - were also felicitated.

Apart from the sportspersons, 40 staff from different departments who rendered meritorious services and discharged their duties and responsibilities in various spheres of activities were also felicitated.

CONNECT WITH US