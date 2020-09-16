Scholarship offered to degree students for optional languages withdrawn by govt.

Bengaluru

16 September 2020 23:09 IST

Teachers and students feel this will impact the growth of these languages

The State government has withdrawn the scholarship offered to students who choose optional languages as a subject in degree colleges. This will come into effect from the 2020-21 academic year,

The Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) was providing a monthly stipend of ₹50 to students in government and aided colleges if they chose Kannada, English or Sanskrit. This scholarship was offered to encourage more students to take up languages as a subject.

Teachers and students feel that this decision will not only adversely affect the number of students who choose optional languages henceforth, but also have an impact on the growth of these languages. “In today’s competitive scenario, people are choosing professional courses and there are hardly any takers for languages. Small incentives like this would help us get at least a few students. We are sure that the numbers will dwindle further with this move,” said a principal of a first grade degree college in Bengaluru.

Amaresh Kadagada, State president, Students’ Federation of India, said that the State government was cutting down on several incentives for students. “The first budgetary cut at a time of financial crisis is always done for students as the government considers us an easy target. Cutting such scholarships will affect students from low socio-economic backgrounds,” he said.

Sources in the Department of Collegiate Education said that the decision was taken by the Finance Department and they are forced to comply with it.

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has sought a report from the government, but has yet to receive a response. “We will write again and ask for a report. Based on the report, we will then decide on the course of action,” said T.S. Nagabharana, chairperson, KDA.