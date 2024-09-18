ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarship for girl students announced

Published - September 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has announced the 9th edition of the Santoor Scholarship programme, an initiative aimed at empowering girl students from backward regions in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the initiative aims to provide financial assistance to 1,500 eligible students with priority to those from backward districts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

This edition, the cumulative scholarship amount disbursed will surpass ₹50 crore, with over ₹10 crore being disbursed this year alone, a press release said here.

In this connection, a press conference was organised in Mysuru on Wednesday where the scholarship programme was announced. Neeraj Khatri, chief executive, Wipro Consumer Care, India and SAARC Business, and Shubrata Das, programme manager, Santoor Scholarship Programme, Wipro Foundation, were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Karnataka, the programme has supported over 2,700 students with more than 1,500 from aspirational districts. The press release said 60% of scholarships are reserved for students pursuing degrees in humanities, liberal arts, and sciences while the remaining is allocated to those enrolling in professional programmes such as engineering and medicine, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US