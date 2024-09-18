Scholarship for girl students announced

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has announced the 9th edition of the Santoor Scholarship programme, an initiative aimed at empowering girl students from backward regions in the country.

This year, the initiative aims to provide financial assistance to 1,500 eligible students with priority to those from backward districts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

This edition, the cumulative scholarship amount disbursed will surpass ₹50 crore, with over ₹10 crore being disbursed this year alone, a press release said here.

In this connection, a press conference was organised in Mysuru on Wednesday where the scholarship programme was announced. Neeraj Khatri, chief executive, Wipro Consumer Care, India and SAARC Business, and Shubrata Das, programme manager, Santoor Scholarship Programme, Wipro Foundation, were present.

In Karnataka, the programme has supported over 2,700 students with more than 1,500 from aspirational districts. The press release said 60% of scholarships are reserved for students pursuing degrees in humanities, liberal arts, and sciences while the remaining is allocated to those enrolling in professional programmes such as engineering and medicine, the release added.