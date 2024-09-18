GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarship for girl students announced

Published - September 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has announced the 9th edition of the Santoor Scholarship programme, an initiative aimed at empowering girl students from backward regions in the country.

This year, the initiative aims to provide financial assistance to 1,500 eligible students with priority to those from backward districts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

This edition, the cumulative scholarship amount disbursed will surpass ₹50 crore, with over ₹10 crore being disbursed this year alone, a press release said here.

In this connection, a press conference was organised in Mysuru on Wednesday where the scholarship programme was announced. Neeraj Khatri, chief executive, Wipro Consumer Care, India and SAARC Business, and Shubrata Das, programme manager, Santoor Scholarship Programme, Wipro Foundation, were present.

In Karnataka, the programme has supported over 2,700 students with more than 1,500 from aspirational districts. The press release said 60% of scholarships are reserved for students pursuing degrees in humanities, liberal arts, and sciences while the remaining is allocated to those enrolling in professional programmes such as engineering and medicine, the release added.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.