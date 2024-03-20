GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarship for children of martyred soldiers, farmers who committed suicide

March 20, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Birla International School Belagavi (BIS-B) has introduced student scholarships that include lifetime free education for children of farmers who ended their lives and martyred soldiers.

BIS-B also offers free coaching classes and transportation for orphan children. Those selected will have free education study tour to the Science City in Ahmedabad.

BIS-B campus is the first fully air-conditioned school in the city. The pollution-controlled campus has been set up in association with Kiran Aircon.

All classrooms have been converted into smart classes. The school has programmes like skill training and environment preservation activities, including seed ball making, according to a press release from school founder Manjeet Jain.

