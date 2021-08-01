Karnataka

Scholarship for children of deceased COVID-19 warriors

Four children whose parents died while performing COVID-19 duties received a scholarship of up to ₹2 lakh each as part of the Kritagnya Awards programme on Saturday. The initiative, launched by Kauvery Hospital, recognises and honours healthcare warriors from across hospitals.

Dr. Vijayabaskaran, chairman of the organising committee of Kritagnya, and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, said in a press release, “This is an ongoing scheme under which bereaved families of COVID-19 warriors can apply anytime. We will scrutinise applications and will consider the deserving cases.”

As part of the programme, St. John’s Medical College and Hospital won the ‘Best Innovation Award’ during the pandemic in both the clinical and non-clinical categories. ESIC Hospital and KIMS Hospital were awarded the second and third prizes, respectively, in the clinical category.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 12:53:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/scholarship-for-children-of-deceased-covid-19-warriors/article35659787.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY