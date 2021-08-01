Scholarship for children of deceased COVID-19 warriors

Four children whose parents died while performing COVID-19 duties received a scholarship of up to ₹2 lakh each as part of the Kritagnya Awards programme on Saturday. The initiative, launched by Kauvery Hospital, recognises and honours healthcare warriors from across hospitals.

Dr. Vijayabaskaran, chairman of the organising committee of Kritagnya, and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, said in a press release, “This is an ongoing scheme under which bereaved families of COVID-19 warriors can apply anytime. We will scrutinise applications and will consider the deserving cases.”

As part of the programme, St. John’s Medical College and Hospital won the ‘Best Innovation Award’ during the pandemic in both the clinical and non-clinical categories. ESIC Hospital and KIMS Hospital were awarded the second and third prizes, respectively, in the clinical category.