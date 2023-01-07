ADVERTISEMENT

Scholars lament delay in implementing Kannada reports

January 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Haveri

Express hope that the State government would come out with a comprehensive legislation for the development of Kannada that included the essence of reports of all commissions about the land and language of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Senior lawyer and former Advocate General Ashok Harnahalli speaking at the session on the status of reports of commissions on Kannada and Karnataka at the All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Some speakers in the session on the status of reports of commissions on Kannada and Karnataka at the All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, expressed displeasure at the delay in implementation of such reports.

K. Muralidhar, senior officer of the BBMP and writer, said that there was inordinate delay in the implementation of the reports of some commissions. “One of the reasons for this, I think is the constitution of the committees and commissions that lack members from administrative backgrounds and domain experts. That could lead to some recommendations that are not easy to implement. The government should keep all such factors in mind before the constitution of committees,” he said.

“There are several reports that could help the State and the Kannada language. I hope that they will be implemented properly and in time,” senior lawyer and former Advocate General Ashok Harnahalli said. He said that reports by Prof. V.K. Gokak, Sarojini Mahishi, H. Narasimhaiah, Raja Ramanna and V.S. Acharya were all aimed at the development of Kannada and Kannadigas. They need to be implemented properly, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He hoped that the State government would soon come out with a comprehensive legislation for the development of Kannada that included the essence of reports of all commissions about the land and language of Karnataka. “It should have been introduced in the last session, but it was not. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured to introduce such a legislation in the next session. I hope that the government takes necessary steps to enact such a law before the next elections,” he said.

Some changes in law could aid the development of Kannada. Some examples could be that the government could give property tax exemption for Kannada schools, or extend the land lease to such educational institutions that prove that they are imparting education in Kannada medium, Mr. Harnahalli said.

If the State government is unable to introduce a law and get it passed immediately, it should promulgate an ordinance towards this, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US