Scholars lament delay in implementing Kannada reports

January 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Haveri

Some speakers in the session on the status of reports of commissions on Kannada and Karnataka at the All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, expressed displeasure at the delay in implementation of such reports.

K. Muralidhar, senior officer of the BBMP and writer, said that there was inordinate delay in the implementation of the reports of some commissions. “One of the reasons for this, I think is the constitution of the committees and commissions that lack members from administrative backgrounds and domain experts. That could lead to some recommendations that are not easy to implement. The government should keep all such factors in mind before the constitution of committees,” he said.

“There are several reports that could help the State and the Kannada language. I hope that they will be implemented properly and in time,” senior lawyer and former Advocate General Ashok Harnahalli said. He said that reports by Prof. V.K. Gokak, Sarojini Mahishi, H. Narasimhaiah, Raja Ramanna and V.S. Acharya were all aimed at the development of Kannada and Kannadigas. They need to be implemented properly, he said.

He hoped that the State government would soon come out with a comprehensive legislation for the development of Kannada that included the essence of reports of all commissions about the land and language of Karnataka. “It should have been introduced in the last session, but it was not. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured to introduce such a legislation in the next session. I hope that the government takes necessary steps to enact such a law before the next elections,” he said.

Some changes in law could aid the development of Kannada. Some examples could be that the government could give property tax exemption for Kannada schools, or extend the land lease to such educational institutions that prove that they are imparting education in Kannada medium, Mr. Harnahalli said.

If the State government is unable to introduce a law and get it passed immediately, it should promulgate an ordinance towards this, he added.