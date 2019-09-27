Scholar questions renaming Hyderabad Karnataka

Criticising the State government for renaming Hyderabad Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka for “political gains”, Basavaraj Sabarad, a scholar, questioned the very purpose of renaming.

“What is the need and purpose of renaming the region when the development of the region has always taken a back seat? We need to remember the fight and sacrifice of Sharana (reformers) and try to practice their thoughts in our lives. It is unacceptable to use their sacrifice for political gains. We should not display our perverseness by simply holding celebrations in their names,” he said.

He was addressing a State-level seminar organised by Kannada Department of Gulbarga University on Thursday.

H.T. Pote, Head of the Kannada Department, described how his department, since its inception, had crossed many milestones contributing the field of Kannada and culture with significant research and studies.

“The department has made significant contributions in the field of Kannada and culture through its research. The sad part of the story is that these valuable research works remained in the research community. We need to take them to the common people,” he said.

Vice-chancellor (provisional) of the university Parimala Ambekar presided over the function.

Basavaraj Konek, Suresh L Jadhav, Rolekar Narayana and other scholars were present.

Students and teachers from University’s postgraduate centre in Raichur, Bidar, Basavakalyan and many colleges affiliated to the University participated in the event.