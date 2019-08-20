Scholar B.V. Mallapur passes away at 96

Eminent Kannada scholar, author and academic B.V. Mallapur (96) died at a private hospital here on Monday.

Mallapur served as professor at the R.C. Hiremath Kannada Study Centre of Karnatak University, Dharwad.

A native of Itagi village in Ron taluk of Gadag district, he had graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad, and obtained Ph.D for his thesis on Nayasena.

Then, he served as lecturer at Karnatak College and Gulbarga University. He retired as reader from Karnatak University.

Later, he wrote and edited several works of academic and intellectual interest.

His major works are Nayasena, and his works (Karnataka University 1978), Jagatika Kelavu Darshanekaru - Basavanna (2011), Vimarsha Sampada (2011), Anupama Charita Sampada (2010), Janapada Sampada (2010), Samshodhana Sampada (2010), Sri Kumareeshvara Purana in prose (2010), Sudharnava - 3 (2007), among others.

His final rites were held at the Karnatak University graveyard here in the evening.