Scheme to deliver revenue documents at doorsteps launched in Kalaburagi

Umesh Jadhav. MP, launched the State Government’s scheme to deliver revenue documents to doorstep, by handing over a set of land and revenue documents to a farmer at his house in Khanderaya Palli village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Dr. Jadhav, along with Sedam MLA and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur, reached the homes of some farmers and handed over a set of documents.

Dr. Jadhav praised the initiative by the State Government and also praised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok for permanently addressing the problems of farmers. The scheme would help in bringing down land disputes as well as crime, Dr. Jadhav added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani also distributed documents to farmers at Pala Village in Kalaburagi district.

Mr. Nirani also inaugurated an exhibition-cum-sale of products made by women and organized by Sanjeevini-Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Development Agency (KSRLDA), a Government agency implementing the National Rural and Urban Livelihood Mission (NRLM and NULM) programme, at Ram Mandir in Kalaburagi city.