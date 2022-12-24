ADVERTISEMENT

Scheme for promoting village industries will be presented in State Budget in February: Bommai

December 24, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a scheme to promote village industries by providing assistance of ₹50,000 to persons pursuing traditional vocations would be announced in the State Budget to be presented in February

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a Yatri Nivas at Karadagi in Haveri district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Addressing a gathering after performing bhoomi puja for a yatri nivas, being built at a cost of ₹3 crore at Virabhadreshwar Temple at Karadagi in Haveri district on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that 15 vocations had been identified for extending assistance.

Mr. Bommai said that the government would identify two youth organisations in each village for extending assistance of ₹5 lakh under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shakti scheme.

The government will also introduce a scheme to extend diesel subsidy to farmers, he said.

Mentioning that the Budget will be presented in February, the Chief Minister said that new schemes that would benefit the poor, the women, and the farmers would be announced.

Recalling that Karadagi was the place where his father S.R. Bommai was born, Mr. Bommai said that he would take steps for the comprehensive development of the village.

He also announced a grant of ₹1 crore for a dining hall to be constructed at the yatri nivas.

Earlier in the day, laying the foundation stone for a ‘Maratha Bhavan’ in Haveri, Mr. Bommai said that Karnataka was a multi-cultural religion where people lived in harmony.

Elaborating on the bond that the Maratha community shared with Karnataka and Kannadigas and their assimilation into the Kannada society, he said that the Marathas too were ‘proud Kannadigas’.

Mr. Bommai also said that Maratha community played a great role in building the Hindu community.

Vedantacharya Jagadguru Manjunath Bharati Swami, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, office bearers of Maratha Development Corporation and a host of elected representatives and officials were present.

