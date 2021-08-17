Scheme for distributing talking laptops for visually impaired students

Bengaluru

Visually impaired students studying in Class X and other higher classes with minimum 40% blindness are eligible to get free talking laptops from the government for educational purposes, as per a comprehensive scheme framed by the State government.

The scheme, submitted to the High Court on Monday, also states that a panel, comprising deputy directors of the departments of Public Instruction and Women and Child Development, as well as representatives of NGOs working for the welfare of blind children, would select the beneficiaries in each district every year.

Taking the scheme on record, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda disposed of a contempt of court petition filed alleging the non-framing of such a scheme despite a court direction issued in March. It was alleged in the petition that the free talking laptop scheme, though announced in the State Budget of 2014-15, was not reaching eligible students still. Under the scheme, visually impaired students, who have been residing in Karnataka for the past 10 years and have not availed themselves of the benefit of talking laptop under any other scheme, are eligible along with the recommendation of the heads of their educational institutes. The benefit under the scheme can be availed only once by a student. There is no income limit.