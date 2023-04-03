Scheduled Castes Okkoota plans mega convention to thank Chief Minister in Hubballi on Thursday

April 03, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A mega convention of members of Scheduled Castes has been organised in Hubballi on Thursday to thank Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues for providing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes community.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy and BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Minister Govind Karjol said that the mega convention of Scheduled Castes community in Hubballi will be a thanksgiving ceremony for the Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka for taking the historical decision.

Mr. Karjol said that Congress has always been duping the community in the name of reservation and it was a party that disgraced Baba Saheb Ambedkar. “The Congress has no moral right to criticise the BJP on internal reservation, an issue which was left undecided by the Congress for over six years despite having recommendations from the Justice Sadashiva Commission,” he said.

He said that soon after taking the Cabinet decision, the State government forwarded the recommendations for suitable amendments and approval by the Union government. To a query, he said that the decision will be put in place after approval by the Union government and it will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the election as the code of conduct is in force now.

He said that the convention will be held at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi and around one lakh people are expected to participate in it.

Mr. Narayanaswamy [Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment] said that the thanksgiving convention has been organised by the Karnataka SCs Okkoota and they are in Hubballi to visit the venue and guide the organisation on the programme as the code of conduct is in force.

Mr. Chalavadi Narayanaswamy [president of BJP SCs Morcha] said that despite being in power and having the recommendations on internal reservation, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government did not take any step. “And, after Mr. Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders challenged the BJP government on the issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accepted the challenge and announced internal reservation. However, unable to bear the defeat, the Congress leaders are now spreading canards about the issue,” he said.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that although the Congress leaders tried to confuse the members of the Scheduled Castes, the community members have now understood the real ploy of the Congress and all are standing by the BJP for providing internal reservation. The Congress, which failed to provide justice to the 101 castes among Scheduled Castes, is now saying that it will withdraw it after coming to power, he said.