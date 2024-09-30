GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scheduled Castes Left-hand communities set deadline for launching internal reservation

Published - September 30, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chairman of Karnataka Safai Karmachari Development Corporation H. Hanumanthappa has set October 15 as deadline for the State government to implement sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per a Supreme Court judgment.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, Mr. Hanumanthappa said that the Scheduled Castes Left-hand communities have been in the forefront of struggle for internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes for the last three decades.

Now that the Supreme Court has given its nod to State governments for sub-classification of SCs, STs, Mr. Hanumanthappa urged the Congress-led government in the State not to dilly-dally but implement it at the earliest. Internal reservation will ensure justice to 101 SCs, STs communities in the State, he added.

Mr. Hanumanthappa warned that if the State government fails to take any steps towards implementing internal reservation before October 15, Scheduled Castes Left-hand communities will launch a State-wide protest and picket the Deputy Commissioners offices across the State on October 16.

