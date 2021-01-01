SCDCC Bank to launch loan campaign

The South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank will start a three-month campaign on Friday to disburse home loan, vehicle loan, agriculture and other loans to farmers, small-time business entities and self-help group members.

At a virtual press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday, SCDCC president M.N. Rajendra Kumar said that because of COVID-19, farmers and other small-time business entity holders are desisting from taking loans that they want. “We are making efforts to reach out to them and provide loans,” Mr. Kumar said.

In all branches

The campaign titled “Janara Balige Namma Bank” will be carried out by members of all the 105 branches of the bank between January 1 and March 31.

Apart from making people open their current and savings bank accounts in the bank, personnel will make people aware of various loan schemes. The loans will be quickly sanctioned during this campaign. Payment of interest will be waived for the first one month of the repayment period, he said.

The current account and savings bank account holders, who maintain ₹20,000 balance in their accounts for a period 90 days before an accident, will get ₹2 lakh as insurance amount in case of death. In case of physical disability, an amount of ₹ 1 lakh will be given.

A sum of ₹ 25,000 will be paid towards hospitalisation expenses, he said.

SCDCC Bank will shortly inaugurate its ATM at the Kankanady branch in Mangaluru and at the BC Road branch near Bantwal. It will also shortly start “banking on wheels” facility in Udupi, he said.