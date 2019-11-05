SCC member dresses up as Basaveshwara, creates stir

Dressed up as 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, H.C. Yogish, member of Shivamogga City Corporation, attended its meeting here on Monday to condemn the delay in installation of the saint’s bust.

The bust of Basaveshwara was donated to the corporation by The Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation, a United Kingdom-based non-profit organisation and it arrived in the city on November 22, 2018. An amount of ₹25 lakh has been earmarked by the corporation for the development of a garden and lighting arrangements at the place where the bust will be installed. The corporation had written to the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) last year seeking permission for the installation. In its reply, the DMA, citing various orders passed by courts, had said that permission could be given for installation of new busts or statues at public places. The corporation had again written to the DMA to review its decision.

Addressing a protest meet held earlier over the issue in which people from various walks of life took part, Mr. Yogish said that followers of Basaveshwara were disappointed over the delay by the State government in sanctioning permission.

The protesters offered arathi for Mr. Yogish who was dressed as Basaveshwara and showered flower petals on him. They also submitted a memorandum to Latha Ganesh, Mayor, in this regard.

Speaking at the meeting, S.N. Channabasappa, Deputy Mayor, said the corporation was committed to installing the bust at Basaveshwara Circle itself and efforts were being made to get permission.