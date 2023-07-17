Scarce rains due to deforestation, says Ramachandra

July 17, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Heggodu (Shivamogga)

The rate of rainfall in the catchment of Sharavathi River has been badly hit due to large-scale deforestation, said Dr. T.V. Ramachandra, noted scientist from the Indian Institute of Science.

He delivered a special lecture on the Western Ghats, organised by Ninasam Rangashikshana Kendra in memory of its founder, K.V. Subbanna, at Heggodu in Sagar taluk on Sunday, July 16.

As per research conducted by his team, Mr. Ramachandra said the rainfall had decreased substantially in the areas that witnessed large land use changes since the Sharavathi Reservoir was constructed in 1964. “The places where thick forest native vegetation continues to prevail have been receiving 3,000 to 4,500 mm of rainfall per year. However, in other areas where there has been large deforestation, rainfall has come down to 1,800 mm per year. We need to educate people about the importance of trees and their role in the water cycle,” he said.

The scientist, who has conducted many research projects on the Western Ghats, said that vast tracts of forests had been damaged due to development projects and encroachment. The fragmentation of forests would disturb the movement of wildlife, eventually stopping gene exchange among the animals. “If we want to conserve wildlife, we need to conserve their habitats first,” he said.

On the encroachment of forests, he said, “Lack of strong backbone among those in power has led to large-scale encroachment of forests. The officials of the Forest Department have failed to conserve forests over the years,” he commented.

Further, he alleged that some politicians sought votes from the public by allotting them forests. “If we continue with such practises, we will be denying rich natural resources to our children,” he pointed out.

The lecture was followed by an interaction. Writer and critic T.P. Ashok, theatre personality K.V. Akshara and others were present.

Rakthakshi

Later, in the evening, Kuvempu’s play Rakthakshi, directed by B.R. Venkatarama Itala, was staged.

The show received an impressive response. The artists, the majority of whom were locals, performed to a packed audience at Shivarama Karanth Rangamandir. The play, often referred to as the Kannada adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet, deals with revenge, love, death, and murder. Vidya Hegde, who played Rakthakshi, Shylaja Prakash (Cheluvambe), Channakeshava S.H. (Basavaiah), and others won the hearts of the audience with their captivating performances.

Every year, on July 16, the troupe stages a new play in memory of late Subbanna.

