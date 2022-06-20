Scanty rain hits sowing in Karnataka’s Yadgir district

Only 15,592 hectares have been taken up for sowing till June 16

Only 15,592 hectares have been taken up for sowing till June 16

Though Agriculture Department officials have set a target of 3,92,799 hectares of land for the kharif season in Yadgir district, scanty rainfall has hit sowing and as per records available, only 15,592 hectares have been taken up for sowing till June 16.

In the same period last year, i.e., June 1 to June 16, sowing recorded was 2.79%.

The taluk-wise sowing is follows: Shahapur, out of the 73,345 hectares target, 433 hectares have been covered, in Wadagera taluk, of the targeted area of 47,657 hectares, 231 hectares have been covered, in Shorapur taluk, out of the targeted area of 88,315 hectares, 2,138 hectares have been covered, in Hunsagi taluk, out of the targeted 58,789 hectares, 1,350 hectares have been taken up for sowing, in Yadgir taluk, of the targeted area of 70,652 hectares, 2,020 hectares have come under sowing and in Gurmitkal taluk, out of the 54,041 hectares targeted area, 9,380 hectares have come under sowing.

The largest (9,380 hectares) area covered is in Gurmitkal and the lowest (231 hectares) is in Wadagera taluk.

The grain-wise sowing is as follows: Shahapur, red gram has been taken up in 125 hectares, green gram 113 hectares and cotton in 195 hectares, Wadagera, red gram has been sown in 32 hectares, green gram 14 hectares, cotton 115 hectares and sugarcane in 70 hectares, Shorapur, bajra has been taken up in 209 hectares, red gram 900 hectares, sunflower 19 hectares and cotton in 1,000 hectares, Hunsagi, bajra has been taken up in five hectares, green gram in 30 hectares, sunflower 15 hectares, red gram 600 hectares and cotton in 700 hectares and Yadgir, green gram has been taken up in 20 hectares and Gurmitkal, green gram has been taken up in 30 hectares.