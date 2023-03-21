Scanning machine, documents seized from private hospital in Sagar

March 21, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Hassan

The Shivamogga District Inspection and Monitoring Committee (DIMC), functioning under the PC and PNDT Act, 1994, conducted a raid on a private hospital in Sagar on Tuesday, following an allegation of sex determination of the foetus, and seized the scanning machine and documents.

The alleged sex determination at Sanjeevini Hospital came to light during the Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani’s village stay programme at Saidur village on March 18. In an interaction at the primary health centre, a woman told the officer that the staff at the hospital had determined the sex of the foetus.

As per the DC’s orders, the DIMC visited the hospital and seized the scanning machine and documents. The information collected would be placed before the PC & PNDT advisory committee for further action, said Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, in a communique to the media.