Scam worth over ₹500 crore: D.K. Shivakumar

November 18, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday alleged that voter data “stealing” scam was worth more than ₹500 crore and the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, the NGO allegedly involved in theft of data on the pretext of carrying out an awareness drive in Bengaluru, had demanded ₹1 crore for each ward and promised victory for the ruling BJP’s candidates.

With the support of the State government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the private entity not only tampered with the voters’ list but also had hatched a plan to tamper with EVMs and manage each ward in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, the KPCC chief demanded registration of FIRs against all Returning Officers (ROs) of 28 Assembly constituencies in the city. Criminal cases should be booked against all BBMP officials, he said. He urged the Election Commission of India to seriously take note of the issue. The Congress delegation would meet the CEO on Saturday and submit a memorandum seeking a high-level probe into the issue, Mr. Shivakumar said.

The CEO has sought a report from the Regional Commissioner of Bengaluru, which was not enough, he argued.

On the charge that the previous JD(S)-Congress government had permitted the NGO to conduct the voter survey, Mr. Shivakumar said: “Let them (government) arrest us if we had made a mistake. I don’t know which official and Minister granted permission during our government.”