Scam fallout: Karnataka PSI recruitment exam of November 2021 is cancelled

54,289 candidates had attempted the examination in November 2021

In the backdrop of alleged malpractices in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment examination, the Karnataka Government announced that the examination held in November 2021 stands cancelled, and another examination will be conducted.

Home Minister Araga Jnanedra told reporters in Bengaluru that 54,289 candidates attempted the examination, and they would be eligible to appear in the next examination.

The initial report of malpractice came from Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in K, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi.

The Minister said that examination malpractice has been reported from one of the centres in Bengaluru too.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested BJP worker Divya Hagaragi who is chairperson of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School where exam malpractices were reported. Police sources said Divya Hagaragi was traced to a hideout in Pune in Maharashtra. Her husband Rajesh Hagargi had been arrested two weeks ago.

On April 27, the Karnataka Government transferred Additional Director-General of Police (Recruitment) Amrit Paul to head of Internal Security division in place of Arun J. Chakravarthy who has been transferred out of that post.

R. Hithendra, ADGP, Crime and Technical Services, has been given concurrent charge of recruitment.

The opposition Congress had come down heavily on the ruling party over the PSI recruitment scam, and demanded the resignation of the head of recruitment and the Home Minister.

Last week, CID officials visited the recruitment office, and examined various documents pertaining to recruitment.

The CID has arrested Rudragowda Patil and his younger brother Mahantesh Patil, who are associated with the Congress, and two policemen in connection with the scam.