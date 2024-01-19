Scam detected in distribution of drought, rain relief to farmers during previous regime: Minister

January 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has detected a scam in the distribution of drought and rain-relief compensation to farmers and many farmers who are not eligible and non-farmers have received compensation during the previous BJP regime, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Uploaded on FRUITS

Mr. Gowda on Friday held a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and said land details of nearly 75% of farmers have been uploaded with their land details in the FRUITS portal. He noticed a scam in the distribution of compensation, both drought and rain reliefs, and many farmers who do not have lands received compensation in Kadur in Chikkamagaluru, Hanagal and Shiggaon taluks in Haveri districts of the State.

Mr. Gowda said ₹6 crore scam had been detected in Kadur taluk alone. Farmers having lands up to five acres are eligible to seek compensation but many farmers who have more than five acres have received compensation. Many non-farmers had received compensation during the previous BJP government, the Minister said.

Farmers have been told to mandatorily get registered under the FRUITS platform to receive compensation. Close to 34 lakh farmers have registered their land details in the portal now, he said.

Relief to 30 lakh farmers

He said drought relief would be disbursed to 30 lakh farmers next week and the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to credit the amounts to bank accounts of farmers. Already compensation had been credited to the accounts of 15 lakh farmers, he said.

The government had declared drought in 223 taluks but not a single rupee had been received from the Centre so far. The State had sought compensation of ₹18,177.44 crore from the Centre.

Drinking water shortage

The department has taken precautionary measures for management of drinking water shortage in the coming days. According to a survey, he said 6,000 villages are likely to face drinking water shortage. It was decided to tie up with borewell owners to ensure drinking water through tankers in villages. Already, the department has tied up with 2404 borewell owners, the Minister said.

Except in some pockets of Chitradurga district, he said, there was no shortage of fodder in the State.