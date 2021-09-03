Scaled-down Dasara in Mysuru this time too

Bengauru

All traditional events to be held by ensuring social distancing

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the world-famous 10-day Dasara celebrations will be held in Mysuru in a simple and traditional way from October 7.

Activities such as film festival, adventure sports, food mela, exhibitions, Yuva Dasara, and torchlight parade usually held during the celebrations will not be held this time too. These programmes were not held last year as well owing to the pandemic.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who presided over a meeting of the Dasara High-Powered Committee on Friday, said the committee had unanimously resolved to celebrate the festival in a simple manner. He said ₹6 crore would be released for holding the festivities in Mysuru, Srirangapatna, and Chamarajanagar.

All traditional events, including inauguration at Chamundi Hills, will be held by ensuring social distancing, while the world famous Jamboo Savari (procession of caparisoned elephants) would be restricted to the palace premises.

The committee has empowered Mr. Bommai to decide the dignitary for the inauguration of the event. In 2020, corona warrior representatives inaugurated Dasara festivities.

Based on the COVID-19 situation, the number of people to be present at the inauguration, cultural events, and Jamboo Savari would be decided after September 20, Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekhar said. Last year, 150, 50, and 300 people, respectively, were allowed to attend inaugural, cultural events, and Jamboo Savari functions.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar said light decorations would be made in Mysuru during the festival.

As local small businesses, including hotels, in Mysuru have been impacted by the pandemic, the meeting discussed ways and means to revive the local business. The Chief Minister said ₹8 crore was released towards the dues of last year’s Dasara events.

Mr. Bommai on Friday said the State government had planned a tourism circuit covering Mysuru, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar districts for promoting tourism. Already there are tourism circuits in Hampi, Badami, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and coastal districts.