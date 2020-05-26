SCAI urges CM to open malls; provide level playing field

Representatives pointed out that with offices being allowed to function, the government should allow shopping malls to open too.

They assure a safe environment and crowd control

Representatives of the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday seeking directions for the immediate opening of shopping centres and malls across Karnataka.

SCAI representatives assured the Chief Minister of their ability to ensure safe environment, control crowds, and ensure that people follow social distancing norms. They submitted the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that they had developed in preparation for re-opening in India.

While much is being talked about the safety and use of air conditioning at shopping centres, the SCAI has termed it an unfounded fear. The association pointed out that in the backdrop of offices being allowed to function, and AC trains as well as domestic flights operating, the government should allow shopping centres to open as well.

“Job losses will be imminent and an impact on the retail sector will have a much larger spiralling effect on several other industries that are dependent on the retail segment. The SOPs we have developed are quite stringent, taken from the best of the world. We are confident of ensuring safety at shopping centres. At this stage, our request is to treat shopping centres on a par with other establishments that have been allowed to open, provide us with a level playing field and, allow us to resume operations,” the SCAI said, speaking of the consequences of not allowing them to open.

The protocols, a statement said, developed by SCAI are in line with the recommendations made by ISHRAE as well as guidelines issued by the Central Public Works Department.