SCADA System will be extended to other parts, if it succeeds: Union Minister

It now controls 365 gates of KBJNL canals and distributes equal quantity of water to fields

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Sekhawat inspecting the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System in the control room of KBJNL Office near Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Sekhawat has said that the canal gates of projects under Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL) are being controlled by remote technology that connects with the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System to ensure flow of equal quantity of water into the canals to ensure proper irrigation in dependent fields.

This system will be extended to other parts of the country if it becomes successful, he added.

He was speaking after inspecting the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System that has been incorporated in the control room of KBJNL Office near Basavasagar Reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district.

A majority of farmers, whose land is covered by Upper Krishna Project, have been continuously complaining about shortage of water because of improper flowing systems. Therefore, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System was incorporated and now, it is controlling 365 gates of KBJNL canals and distributing equal quantity of water to the fields.

“Efforts are on to incorporate a similar system in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. If this succeeds, the system will be extended to other parts of country,” the Minister said.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, Minister of Water Resources Govind Karjol, MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board Narasimha Nayak, Member of Legislative Assembly D.S. Hulageri, Chairman of Krishna CADA Bheemarayanagudi, Sharanappa Talwar, CEO Amaresh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somanal, Chief Engineer Ashok, Executive Engineer S.S. Rathod, Shankar Naikodi, R.L. Hallur, Vijay Arali and Balasubrahmanyam and others were present.