SC judge Abdul Nazeer visits Kukke Subrahmanya

Supreme Court Judge S. Abdul Nazeer, along with his family, visited Kukke Subrahmanya temple on Monday.

Mr. Nazeer arrived at Subrahmanya on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, he and his family had darshan of the deity and later took part in an Ashlesha Bali ritual.

The police had deployed personnel in large numbers at the temple since Sunday evening. The public were barred from entering the temple and vehicle movement towards the temple was stopped during the visit on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Mr. Nazeer will inaugurate a new building of the Puttur Bar Association and later lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the construction of a court building and also the living quarters for judicial officers. He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of living quarters for judicial officers at Sullia at 2.30 p.m. and then inaugurate a new Bar Association building at Belthangady.