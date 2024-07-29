SC fortifies Srikrishna’s role as chairperson of committee administering Gokarna temple

The Supreme Court on Monday strengthened the role of former apex court judge, Justice B.N. Srikrishna, the chairman of the committee administering the Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple in Karnataka.

A three-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, after perusing two reports submitted by Justice Srikrishna in August 2023 and June 2024, concluded that “opposing groups” were “stymieing” the work of the apex court-appointed committee and exposing the administration of the temple to lapses.

Accepting the suggestions put forward by Justice Srikrishna, the court said the situation needed to be remedied immediately.

“It has to be kept in mind that this is a temple of antiquity and all steps for proper conduct and religious observances have to be in accordance with the traditions,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

The court granted Justice Srikrishna the casting vote in the decisions of the committee which cannot be vetoed by the other members, who include district and police authorities and four private persons nominated by the State government.

The Bench also inducted the district judge or his nominee, who should be a senior judicial officer not below the rank of additional district judge, into the committee.

The judicial officer should not have dealt with any civil case regarding the temple or its trust.

The district judge or his nominee should take all decisions with the concurrence of Justice Srikrishna.

The chairperson and the vice-chairperson should frame the rules of procedure of the committee.

The vice-chairperson should report to the chairperson, Justice Srikrishna, and both should perform their duties keeping in mind the age-old customs and traditions of the temple.

The court asked the State government to renominate the four private members, who include two eminent persons and two Upathivanthas, to substitute the current members in consultation with Justice Srikrishna.

The Supreme Court constituted the committee in a judgment on April 19, 2021 to take over the management of the temple from the Ramachndrapura Math.

