SC extends engineering admission till November 30: Ashwath Narayan

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 17, 2022 23:57 IST

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, has said that the Supreme Court has extended last date of admission for engineering courses till November 30, 2022.

Earlier, the AICTE had set deadline for October 25, 2022. However the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had approached the Supreme Court seeking extension of deadline. The KEA sought the extension of time citing reasons of delay in the process due to various reasons including that of CET ranking row which had entered the court.

