SC community people in Yadgir village enter temple along with DC

YADGIR

17 October 2021 01:48 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir district R. Ragapriya on Saturday sought to put an end to caste discrimination at Neelahalli by entering Anjeneya temple along with people from Scheduled Caste community during her village stay programme.

People from the SC community were not allowed to enter the temple so far.

When SC community people complained that were being discriminated against while serving food in hotels, the Deputy Commissioner convinced a hotelier and gave them a glass of water.

The village stay programme, Zilladhikari Nade Halli Kade, which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has resumed now. Dr. Ragapriya took officials and other staff to Neelahalli as part of the programme and heard the grievances of the residents.

She handed over monthly pension letter to 40 eligible people. “We have received total 124 applications seeking relief. Of them, 63 involved revenue-related issues, four involved tippani and correction of RTC, 12 were about drainage issue, house sanction and other infrastructure works, and three were related to electricity,” she said, and added that steps would be taken to solve the problems.

Dr. Ragapriya directed officials of the Minor Irrigation Department to prepare an action plan to construct a bridge-cum-barrage across a tank to enable farmers to reach their farmlands on the other side when the tank gets filled.

The Deputy Commissioner promised to release ₹5 lakh to develop a graveyard on 1.25 acres of land in the village and asked officials to conduct a spot inspection for developing graveyards at Goudagera and Kudloor villages.

Shankaragowda Somnal, Additional Deputy Commissioner; Prashant Hanagandi, Assistant Commissioner; Ramachandra Gola, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department; and Channamallappa Ghanti, tahsildar, were present.