SBU to hold convocations on September 7

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 26, 2022 20:28 IST

The 3rd and 4th convocations of Sharnbasva University would be held at the Poojya Basavarajappa Appa Centenary Hall in Kalaburagi city on September 7.

Space scientist and former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) A.S. Kiran Kumar and Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G. Satheesh Reddy would deliver the convocation addresses, respectively.

Chancellor of the University Sharanbaswappa Appaji would preside over the convocation and give away the gold medals, cash prizes and degree certificates to the eligible students. Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini Avvaji, secretary of the sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, 9th Peetathipathi of the Samasthan Poojya Chiranjivi Doddappa Appa, Vice-Chancellor of the University Niranjan V. Nisty and the Board of Governors of the University and members of the Academic Council would be present.

