SBR students excel in future technology

Students of Sharanbasaveshwar Residential Public School in Kalaburagi working on humanoids model and lunar rovers.

KALABURAGI

03 March 2020 10:02 IST

Innovative teaching methods and exposure to the emerging areas in the field of Science and Technology at the high school level given to the students of Sharanbasaveshwar Residential Public School in Kalaburagi have helped them excel in the field of robotics and space technology.

Students pursuing their education in the seventh to ninth standards in the institution who have been trained in the areas of robotics and machines used in the exploration of space by Bengaluru-based Ahana Systems and Solutions in the last two years have emerged as budding scientists and technocrats.

The students, including Kaif Ahmed Siddique and Abdul Rehman Khan, have assembled working models of humanoids under the guidance of their teachers and expert faculty at Ahana Systems and Solutions.

Two others, Mohammad Mujtaba Kashif of Class 8 and S.R. Prasanna of Class 9, have come out with a lunar rover used for exploration on the Moon and Mars missions. The humanoids and the miniature lunar rower with all sensors and a roving camera in place were the cynosures of all eyes during the Science Cay celebrations. More than 30 humanoids and a few lunar rovers were all around the auditorium where the Science Day was celebrated much to the awe of the audience.

School principal N.S. Devarkal said that it has always been the aim of the school to prepare students in future technology and prepare them to face the challenges in higher education. Nearly 2,000 students of Sharnbasaveshwar Residential Public School and the Appa Public School have trained in these two emerging areas apart from their regular classes.

Mr. Devarkal said that the school was also laying stress on opening windows of education in the basics of Artificial Intelligence, which is another emerging area. The basics of the Python language programme is taught to students.

They have been given exposure to Python Language programme and Artificial Intelligence from the centres of higher education, including IIT Mumbai and IIT Kharagpur. Last year, five students were provided training in IIT Mumbai and this year, another five would be sent to IIT Kharagpur.