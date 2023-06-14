SBR students continue to excel in NEET

June 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Students of Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite PU College in Kalaburagi continued to excel in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Vedant Ravi Patil has brought laurels to the institution by obtaining 691 marks out of 720 in NEET.

Shreevarsha Bheemappa has secured 687 marks followed by Srijan Hovvanna Sakpal with 685 marks and Sangamesh Siddanna with 675 marks. As many as 35 students from the institution have scored above 600 marks.

Cash award

The eighth peetadhipathi of Sharnbasveshwar Samsthan Dr Sharnbaswappa Appa and chairperson of the Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dr. Dakshayini S. Appa gave away cash awards to toppers at Dasoha Mahamane here on Wednesday.

Vedant Patil, NEET topper for SBR institution, received a cash award of ₹1 lakh, Shreevarsha Bheemappa received a cash award of ₹75,000, while Srijan Sakpal and Sangamesh received a cash prize of ₹50,000 each.

Dr Appa also gifted stethoscopes to all the four toppers and felicitated their parents.

