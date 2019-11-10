SBR PU College jubilee fete begins

Stressing the importance of acquiring knowledge, Shivakumar Swami of Siddharudha Math in Bidar said that knowledge is a better treasure than money.

Inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of SBR PU College and the decennial celebrations of Appa Public School, run by Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha in Kalaburagi, here on Sunday, Shivakumar Swami said that knowledge is a skill acquired through experience and education; all that one needs to possess knowledge is determination and interest in learning, whereas money can reach a limit and it is always measurable. But, one can never measure the amount of knowledge one possesses, he added.

Further narrating examples, the swamiji said that one can become a pauper at any point in time but one cannot run out of knowledge. It shall always remain as part of that individual. Money can aid someone momentarily, but sharing knowledge with one will aid him for his lifetime.

The Sharnbasaveshwar Samsthan has played a vital role in keeping the region educationally afloat in the past five decades, he added

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav thanked president of the Sharnbasveshwar Samsthan Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa for donating ₹ 1 crore to the flood victims in North Karnataka region.

Mr. Jadhav, who is also an alumni of Sharnbasaveshwar institution, recalled his college days. “It is a privilege to be part of the institution, Whatever I am today, it is all because of the blessings of Lord Sharnbasaveshwar and Dr. Appa,” he said.

Appealing to students to set high goals and continuously acquire knowledge to realise their dreams, Mr Jadhav urged them to think differently, explore the unexplored paths and combat problems boldly to realise their dreams.

Mr. Jadhav paid glowing tributes to Dr. Appa for his yeoman service in the field of education and for changing the education scenario of an educationally backward region.

Dr. Appa recalled how the five-decade-old SBR Public School had become a game-changer in the lives of many students. “Today, you name any leading medical and engineering college in the State, there you can find a few students from SBR PU College. Our students are in top professions around the world,” Dr. Appa said.

The Sharnbasva University, the first private varsity in the Kalyan Karnataka region, has opened new vistas in the higher education sector, he added.

Sarangdhar Desikendra Swami of Sarang Math in Srisailam also spoke on the occasion. Dr. Appa laid the foundation stone for the SBR convention centre to be established at an estimated cost of ₹ 15 crore.

Matoshree Dakshayani S. Appa, chairperson of the sangha, Basavaraj Deshmukh, Sangha secretary, and N.S. Devarkal, SBR principal, and others were present.