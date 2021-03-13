SBI Wealth Hub launched

Bengaluru

13 March 2021 23:07 IST

The State Bank of India launched its Wealth Management Services by opening SBI Wealth Hub in Mysuru recently.

SBI Wealth now has presence in 64 major centres with a network of 151 wealth hubs and five e-wealth centres in the country. Presently, SBI Wealth is serving over 2,34,000 clients with an AUM of over ₹1,85,000 crore and is looking to significantly increase its Client base to 2,50,000 with an AUM of ₹2,00,000 Crore by March, 2021.

Addressing a gathering at the launch, Dinesh Khara, chairman of SBI, said: “Introducing wealth business has been one of the strategic business priorities of the bank as we have numerous HNI clients whose banking needs require highly specialised services.”

Advertising

Advertising

HNI Clients would be offered best products across categories from leading Fund Houses. They will also have the flexibility to invest, transact and view their portfolio, through digital channels such as Internet Banking, Mobile and Remote Relationship Model. The Bank has tied-up with several leading Technology and Product Partners, to provide an extensive suite of privilege products and lifestyle benefits. These include Bank’s JV Products, top tier Credit and Debit Cards, concessions/waivers in charges, and much more. The Bank also opened Global e-Wealth Centre at Kochi to facilitate NRIs to avail Products and Services of SBI Wealth, the release stated.

Saloni Narayan, Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India, Abhijit Majumder, Chief General Manager, Bengaluru Circle and Giridhara Kini, Chief General Manager (Wealth) also graced the event, the release said. .