ADVERTISEMENT

SBI launches project Kuber

June 05, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI), Bengaluru Circle launched Project Kuber, under which there are Four Transaction Banking Hubs, and One Corporate Salary Package Hub, in the city on June 2, to source, facilitate, and cater to the various banking needs of customers. These hubs will help in increasing the market share in liability products of SBI.

The hubs were inaugurated by the Chief General Manager, SBI Bengaluru Circle, Nand Kishore, and are located at SBI Administrative Building, Mysore Bank Circle, KG Road, Sampige Road, and Malleshwaram.

“The Transaction Banking Hubs will be offering services to corporate/non-corporate clients right from the initial stage of account opening to on boarding them onto SBI’s digital platforms. ,” said the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US