SBI launches project Kuber

June 05, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI), Bengaluru Circle launched Project Kuber, under which there are Four Transaction Banking Hubs, and One Corporate Salary Package Hub, in the city on June 2, to source, facilitate, and cater to the various banking needs of customers. These hubs will help in increasing the market share in liability products of SBI.

The hubs were inaugurated by the Chief General Manager, SBI Bengaluru Circle, Nand Kishore, and are located at SBI Administrative Building, Mysore Bank Circle, KG Road, Sampige Road, and Malleshwaram.

“The Transaction Banking Hubs will be offering services to corporate/non-corporate clients right from the initial stage of account opening to on boarding them onto SBI’s digital platforms. ,” said the release.

