SBI Funds Management Ltd. extends financial support to Belagavi NGO to build classrooms

SBI Funds Management Ltd. has extended support to Belagavi-based NGO, Mahesh Foundation, to build classrooms in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The support has been extended through the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The foundation runs a charity school for poor families and a care centre and school for HIV infected children.

Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, SBI Funds Management Ltd., Vinaya Datar inaugurated the second floor of the foundation’s new school and skill centre building in Kanabargi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative will benefit 120 underprivileged children, enhancing their access to education, said a release.

Foundation founder Mahesh Jadhav said that the foundation has been supporting underprivileged children for 16 years now. It set up Utkarsha Learning Center, a specialized school, six years ago. The new school and skill centre can accommodate over 500 children.

Branch Manager of SBI Funds Management Ltd. Govind B., foundation staff, teachers and children were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.