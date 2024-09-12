ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Funds Management Ltd. extends financial support to Belagavi NGO to build classrooms

Published - September 12, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, SBI Funds Management Ltd., Vinaya Datar inaugurating the second floor of Mahesh Foundation’s new school and skill centre building in Kanabargi of Belagavi district on Thursday. Foundation founder Mahesh Jadhav and an officer are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SBI Funds Management Ltd. has extended support to Belagavi-based NGO, Mahesh Foundation, to build classrooms in schools.

The support has been extended through the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The foundation runs a charity school for poor families and a care centre and school for HIV infected children.

Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, SBI Funds Management Ltd., Vinaya Datar inaugurated the second floor of the foundation’s new school and skill centre building in Kanabargi on Thursday.

This initiative will benefit 120 underprivileged children, enhancing their access to education, said a release.

Foundation founder Mahesh Jadhav said that the foundation has been supporting underprivileged children for 16 years now. It set up Utkarsha Learning Center, a specialized school, six years ago. The new school and skill centre can accommodate over 500 children.

Branch Manager of SBI Funds Management Ltd. Govind B., foundation staff, teachers and children were present.

