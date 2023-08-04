SB University introduces B.Pharm, D.Pharm from this academic year

August 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Sharnbasva University opened yet another avenue of educational opportunities to the students of the region by introducing two new courses — B. Pharm and D.Pharm — with an intake of 60 students in each from the academic year 2023-24.

Registrar of the University Anilkumar Bidve and Dean Lakshmi Patil Maka in a joint statement issued in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) after its mandatory inspection of the infrastructure and other facilities and faculty available for introducing the courses initially gave its approval for the starting of the two-year D. Pharm course with an intake of 60 students and the PCI conveyed its decision to approve the starting of the four-year B. Pharm course.

The university has also been permitted to admit students for the current academic year of 2023-24 in both the courses.

Dr. Bidve said that this was the first step of the university to be established as a full-fledged medical science hub to fulfill the long pending dream for such a facility in Kalaburagi.